* Tokyo, Seoul, Ottawa say unaware of G20 IMF plan
* Japan considers providing bilateral loans to IMF
* Japan will continue to buy EFSF bonds as safe assets
By Tetsushi Kajimoto
TOKYO, Dec 8 A Japanese government
official said on Thursday he had not heard of a reported $600
billion IMF lending facility to help the euro zone, although
Japan would consider providing bilateral loans to the Fund if
warranted by developments in Europe.
The Nikkei newspaper reported earlier that the Group of 20
nations were planning to assemble the lending facility and that
it could be used to bolster euro zone countries.
Key members like Japan, the United states and China would
contribute to the facility, the Nikkei said.
The official called the report "speculation among
speculations".
"I generally hear such discussion as each country may
provide bilateral loans to the IMF," the official, who declined
to be named, told reporters.
"I'm not aware of any concrete talks taking place as to
whether, when and how much of such contribution would be made as
there's no substance to how the IMF would support Europe."
A South Korean G20 officials also denied there were any new
developments concerning the International Monetary Fund's
lending capacity.
"There's no progress made on the matter of seeking ways to
boost financial resources at the IMF since the Cannes (G20)
summit," he told Reuters.
The comments follow denials from the IMF itself and G20
member Canada.
""There are some nuances to the positions of some countries,
but I assure you there has been no commitment by the G20 to any
specific resourcing plan," Finance Minister Jim Flaherty told
reporters in Ottawa.
The Japanese official said Tokyo regarded bonds issued by
the euro zone's rescue fund as safe assets, even after Standard
& Poor's warned that it was considering downgrading the EFSF
depending on whether the six triple-A rated nations in the
eurozone are cut.
"We still consider (EFSF bonds) as safe assets and will
continue to buy them at a certain rate in accordance with
liquidity," the official said.
"We will consider lending support to the IMF and EFSF
purchases depending on the situation in Europe," the official
said.
Japan has so far bought roughly 3 billion euros, about 20
percent, of the total bonds issued by the European Financial
Stability Facility (EFSF) that is financed by member
governments, making the country a major contributer.
The IMF denied the Nikkei report, and a G20 official also
said it was untrue
Japan has lent $100 billion to the IMF in the wake of the
2008 global financial crisis.
