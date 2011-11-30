Nov 30 Policymakers around the world have made no progress in efforts to find details on boosting the International Monetary Fund's resources, a senior G20 official in Asia told Reuters on Wednesday.

"I haven't heard the efforts have resulted in any progress until now," the official said, while declining to be identified. "The idea of holding a finance ministers' meeting in December also has made no progress."

Euro zone ministers agreed on Tuesday to ramp up the firepower of their regional rescue fund and said they may turn to the IMF for more help to resolve the debt crisis. (Editing by Neil Fullick)