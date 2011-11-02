CANNES, France Nov 2 The International Monetary
Fund board will consider the sixth tranche of Greece's loan
after a Greek referendum on a new bailout plan, the head of the
IMF said on Wednesday.
"As soon as the referendum is completed, and all uncertainty
removed, I will make a recommendation to the IMF executive board
regarding the sixth tranche of our loan to support Greece's
economic program," IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde said
in a statement.
The IMF chief was part of talks between euro zone leaders and
Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou, who surprised European
leaders on Monday by calling for a referendum on Greece's
bailout plan.
Lagarde welcomed Papandreou's plans to hold the referendum as
soon as possible. (Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; Editing by
Gary Hill)
