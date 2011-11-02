CANNES, France Nov 2 The International Monetary Fund board will consider the sixth tranche of Greece's loan after a Greek referendum on a new bailout plan, the head of the IMF said on Wednesday.

"As soon as the referendum is completed, and all uncertainty removed, I will make a recommendation to the IMF executive board regarding the sixth tranche of our loan to support Greece's economic program," IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde said in a statement.

The IMF chief was part of talks between euro zone leaders and Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou, who surprised European leaders on Monday by calling for a referendum on Greece's bailout plan.

Lagarde welcomed Papandreou's plans to hold the referendum as soon as possible. (Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; Editing by Gary Hill)

