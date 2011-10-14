PARIS Oct 14 A possible capital injection for the International Monetary Fund, to give it more firepower to help Greece, could involve around $350 billion in fresh funds, an emerging market G20 source said on Friday.

The source, speaking at the start of a two-day meeting of Group of 20 finance chiefs in Paris, said that any IMF recapitalisation deal would not be part of a crisis plan the euro zone plans to present later this month to stem its deepening debt crisis.

Several BRICS countries favour injecting capital into the IMF, to help with a Greek rescue.

The emerging market source told Reuters that options under consideration to help in fighting the debt crisis included bilateral loans, Special Purchase Vehicles and Note Purchase Agreements.

