CANNES, France Nov 2 The International
Monetary Fund board will consider the sixth tranche of Greece's
loan after a Greek referendum on a new bailout plan, the head
of the IMF said on Wednesday.
"As soon as the referendum is completed, and all
uncertainty removed, I will make a recommendation to the IMF
executive board regarding the sixth tranche of our loan to
support Greece's economic program," IMF Managing Director
Christine Lagarde said in a statement.
The IMF chief was part of talks between euro zone leaders
and Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou, who surprised
European leaders on Monday by calling for a referendum on
Greece's bailout plan.
Lagarde welcomed Papandreou's plans to hold the referendum
as soon as possible.
