TOKYO Dec 8 A Japanese government official said on Thursday he had not heard of a reported $600 billion IMF lending facility to help the euro zone, although Japan would consider providing loans to the IMF depending on the situation in Europe.

The Nikkei newspaper reported earlier that the Group of 20 nations were planning to assemble the lending facility and that it could be used to bolster euro-zone countries.

The government official said Japan regards bonds issued by the euro zone's EFSF financial rescue fund as safe assets, and there is no change in Japan's stance of considering further buying of the bonds, depending on the situation in Europe.

The International Monetary Fund denied the Nikkei report, and a G20 official also said it was untrue. (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chris Gallagher)