CANNES, France Nov 4 Finance ministers of the
world's 20 biggest developed and developing economies (G20) are
likely to investigate ways of raising the amount of money
available to International Monetary Fund, a senior European
Union official said on Friday.
Herman van Rompuy, who chairs meetings of European leaders,
told a news conference towards the end of a meeting of G20
leaders in Cannes that he hoped a deal to boost the resources
available to the IMF would be agreed "in the next minutes".
"We (euro zone leaders) wanted more lending capacity, more
resources, available for the International Monetary Fund," Van
Rompuy told the news conference.
"And... we have ...different options and I mentioned them in
my introduction. We asked at the G20 level that the ministers of
finance of the G20 work on the establishment on those three
options," he said.
"One of the options is to set up, you can call it some kind
of trust fund, enhancing the resources of the IMF. So this is
not only meant for the euro zone, it is meant for the global
community," Van Rompuy said.
