NEW DELHI, Sept 10 Indian Finance Minister Arun
Jaitley will miss a meeting of finance ministers from the Group
of 20 nations in Australia next week as he is still in hospital
undergoing treatment, the finance ministry said on Wednesday.
Jaitley was admitted to a New Delhi hospital on Sept. 1 for
treatment to manage a diabetic condition. The 61-year-old
minister, who is responsible for both finance and defence in
India's new government, had originally been expected to leave
hospital after a few days.
