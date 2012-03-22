LONDON, March 22 Global regulators said on
Thursday they will consult in the summer on how they will pick
insurers that must undergo tougher supervision because of their
systemic importance.
Leaders of the world's top 20 economies (G20) have already
agreed that about 28 of the world's biggest banks must hold up
to 2.5 percent extra capital because of the risk they pose to
the wider financial system if they were in trouble.
The International Association of Insurance Supervisors said
in a statement its work on a "methodology" for identifying which
insurers must also undergo tougher supervision was continuing.
"The global insurer data collection required for this
project, the first ever on such a scale, has presented unique
challenges, and we are grateful for the continued support of our
members and the participating insurers," IAIS executive
committee chairman Peter Braumueller said in a statement.
The IAIS will open a two-month public consultation on its
proposed methodology from June at the earliest, followed by a
second data call and a two-month consultation on the potential
policy measures.
The watchdog did not name any companies but large insurers,
with operations in many countries, are likely candidates for
inclusion, such as Italy's Generali, Allianz
of Germany and Axa of France.
Insurers say they did not cause the financial crisis and
have lobbied against capital surcharges.
The G20's work on beefing up supervision of big insurers as
well as large domestic banks and other systemically important
financial institutions like big clearing houses, is due to be
completed by year end.
(Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by David Cowell)