* IMF monitoring puts Italy under the spotlight
* Berlusconi keeps up appearances in Cannes
* Lack of credibility
By Luke Baker and Giselda Vagnoni
CANNES, France, Nov 4 On the surface it was the
same old Silvio Berlusconi who arrived at the G20 summit in
Cannes -- beaming for the cameras as he stepped from his
limousine, an overcoat hanging theatrically from his shoulders,
a confident hand raised.
Photographers captured the 75-year-old billionaire, whose
private life makes headlines, appraising Argentine President
Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner from behind with a smile.
But underneath, the ground was shifting dramatically for the
prime minister as his European allies pressed him to accept much
tighter oversight of his planned economic reforms, not just from
the European Commission, but the IMF too.
It wasn't quite a case of the euro zone's third largest
economy being pushed into IMF protection, but it came close,
with the leaders of France, Germany and European institutions
telling Berlusconi that if he wanted to restore credibility and
win back market confidence, the IMF had to be involved.
The alternative might be Italy, with debts of 1.9 trillion
euros, or 120 percent of GDP, following Greece down the path
towards a financial bailout, perpetuating a debt crisis that
threatens to tear the European single currency apart.
"In the general climate, with the lack of credibility the
Italian government has, every mistake is punished on the spot,"
said a diplomat who participated in late-night talks with
Berlusconi on Thursday, a meeting also attended by U.S.
President Barack Obama and the IMF's Christine Lagarde.
"That's why very close monitoring is absolutely key,
absolutely key... It took some discussion because some of the
participants wanted to go even further than that, but the
Italians, they can live with IMF surveillance."
'DREAMS COME TRUE'
There was initial and perhaps understandable reluctance from
Italian authorities to accept such a move, which means a top
eight economy being submitted to an intensive IMF health check
every quarter, but ultimately it was accepted.
"Italy has decided on its own, on its own initiative, to ask
the IMF to monitor implementation of its commitments," European
Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso told a packed news
conference in Cannes.
"I see this as evidence of how important Italy's reform
process is for the country and for the euro zone as a whole."
That may be true, but it also represents a serious political
blow for the Italian leader, who for years has promised to take
determined steps to overhaul the economy's moribund pension
system and labour market, only to fail.
With his political future in doubt, with former allies
abandoning his coalition and the passage of legislation now
almost exclusively riding on confidence votes, he had to
sacrifice a degree of sovereignty to retain wider credibility.
Addressing a news conference shortly after Barroso spoke,
Berlusconi sounded a note of defiance, saying he did not believe
his time in office was coming to an end and that he welcomed
closer IMF oversight, brushing off the intrusiveness.
"There is no limit to national sovereignty," he said.
A senior European official who has worked closely with him
in recent months said patience had effectively run out, with the
prime minister's word no longer holding good in Europe.
"He would say 'I've dreamed all my life of making these
reforms to the economy, but it hasn't been possible because of
the socialists and communists'," the official quoted Berlusconi
as saying at one recent meeting, only to be told in reply:
"Silvio, it's time to make your dreams come true."
Berlusconi, who has managed to hold on to office despite
multiple court cases involving his business affairs and private
life, is a born political survivor. He may well retain power for
longer, but he is unlikely to go on ignoring his obligations, EU
sources said.
"He's fully aware of the seriousness of the situation," said
one diplomat involved in meetings with him. "And if he wasn't in
the beginning, he's fully aware now."
(Writing by Luke Baker; editing by Janet McBride)