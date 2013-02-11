NEW YORK Feb 11 Italian Finance Minister Vittorio Grilli said on Monday that there is strong G7 support for market-determined currency rates.

The Group of Seven nations are considering issuing a statement this week reaffirming their commitment to "market-determined" exchange rates in response to talk of a currency war, two G20 officials said earlier on Monday.

"We have been very clear as Europe and as the G7 that exchange rates should be market determined. The euro area is set up so that exchange rates are market determined. That is as it should be. We can only hope and recommend that everyone else in the world follows the same policy," Grilli said in an interview with Reuters.

The Group of 20 finance ministers and central bankers meets in Moscow on Friday and Saturday. (Reporting By Daniel Bases, Steven C. Johnson, Nicola Scevola; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)