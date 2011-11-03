CANNES, France Nov 3 Italy has committed to get its budget deficit "near balance" by 2013 and to rapidly reduce its debt-to-GDP ratio, according to a draft plan agreed with the G20 on Thursday.

"Italy commits to reaching a rapidly declining debt-to-GDP ratio starting in 2012 and a close to a balanced budget by 2013," the draft, obtained by Reuters, reads.

"This objective, based on the full implementation of the 60 billion euro fiscal package approved during the summer, will be underpinned by the strengthening of the fiscal rules, stemming from both the European legislation and the introduction in the constitution of the balanced budget rule."

At an EU summit on Oct. 26, Italy agreed to balance its budget in 2013, suggesting the G20 plan may provide it with room to narrowly miss the target as it now only says "near balance".

EU leaders are concerned that if Italy cannot get its finances in order and rapidly introduce pension and other reforms, the economy -- the eurozone's third largest -- could go the way of Greece, Ireland and Portugal in needing a bailout from the EU.

(Writing by Luke Baker)