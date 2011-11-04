CANNES, France Nov 4 Italy has agreed to have
the IMF and the EU monitor its progress in meeting targets on
pension, labour and structural reforms that were agreed with EU
leaders last week, a senior EU source said on Friday.
"We need to make sure there is credibility with Italy's
targets -- that it is going to meet them. We decided to have the
IMF involved on the monitoring, using their own methodology, and
the Italians say they can live with that," he said.
"Italy has no problem with surveillance at all, even with
the IMF being involved," he said, adding the EU Commission and
IMF would each report on how Italy was meeting its targets.
He said a precautionary credit line was not seen to be a
credible option for Italy, where one of the main problems has
been market confidence in its plans.
"With the general climate and Italy's lack of credibility,
every small setback or problem is compounded and makes things
worse, so the markets cannot have confidence," he said.
(Writing by Alison Williams; Editing by Angus MacSwan)