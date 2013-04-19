WRAPUP 2-China posts first monthly trade deficit in 3 years as imports soar
* Deficit comes as tensions with US grow, but gap may be one-off
WASHINGTON, April 19 Japan's "Abenomics" economic policies have led to a cheaper yen but only as a by-product of stimulus steps to pull the country out of deflation, Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Friday.
"To say that a cheap yen is our goal will grossly miss the point," Aso said in a speech at the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS).
"The big D - deflation - is too difficult and too persistent to get rid of. We must to use every possible means (to beat it). At the end of the day, a shrinking Japan can only do harm to the world," he said in Washington after attending the Group of 20 finance leaders' gathering.
Japan has come under criticism, mainly by some emerging economies, that its aggressive monetary easing steps are aimed at weakening the yen and giving its exports a competitive trade advantage.
* Deficit comes as tensions with US grow, but gap may be one-off
* Healthcare stocks slide again following Trump comments (ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on the Reuters Live Markets blog on Eikon - see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets)
LONDON, March 8 European shares edged up on Wednesday after minor gains in Asia as Chinese import data signalled a recovering economy, while the dollar rose before jobs numbers that could help cement expectations that U.S. interest rates will rise next week.