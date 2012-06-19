LOS CABOS, Mexico, June 18 Europe needs to take
convincing action to address its debt crisis, which is causing
the yen to rise and pose a risk to Japan's economy, the
country's finance minister told his G20 counterparts on Monday.
Finance Minister Jun Azumi also said at the G20 summit in
the Mexican resort of Los Cabos that Europe needs to take
specific steps to unify its oversight of banks.
"The yen's rise is posing downside risks to the economy and
the biggest factor lies in Europe's problems," Azumi said. "No
matter how Europe insists that it is making efforts, it would
not mean much unless markets appreciate them.
"I, as well as other countries, said that it's time (for
Europe) to take concrete action such as unification of banking
supervision."
(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Padraic Cassidy)