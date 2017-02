TOKYO, Sept 20 Japan hopes to explain its stance on the strong yen and how it is hurting the country's economy at this week's Group of 20 finance leaders gathering, Finance Minister Jun Azumi said on Tuesday.

Azumi also told a news conference that he wants to hear from his European counterparts how they plan to deal with the European debt problem. (Reporting by Leika Kihara, Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Edmund Klamann)