* Japan economy headed for moderate recovery-Shirakawa

* BOJ to maintain powerful monetary easing

* Steps to boost Japan's growth potential also needed (Adds quotes, details)

By Leika Kihara

WASHINGTON, April 19 The global economy still needs aggressive monetary stimulus but major central banks must reverse their ultra-loose policies at some point, Bank of Japan Governor Masaaki Shirakawa said on Thursday, warning of the drawbacks of keeping monetary policy too loose for too long.

On Japanese policy, Shirakawa reiterated the Bank of Japan will continue to pursue powerful monetary easing until its 1 percent inflation target is in sight, signaling its readiness to take further action to support the economy if needed.

Markets are keeping a close eye on the BOJ's policy meeting next week with sources saying it will consider offering further monetary stimulus to show its determination to pull Japan out of deflation.

Shirakawa said Japan's economy was headed toward a moderate recovery as overseas growth picks up on strength in emerging economies, but warned the global economy still warranted support from easy monetary policy.

"At this critical juncture, we need aggressive monetary easing. That's without question," Shirakawa said after a speech at an event hosted by the Japanese embassy in Washington.

"But we can't continue this easy policy forever. At some point, we need to reverse monetary policy. What's needed is to clearly explain what we're trying to achieve," he said.

Some emerging nations have complained that the easy monetary policies pursued by advanced economies have flooded global markets with cash, triggering an unwelcome rise in commodity costs and aggravating inflation in their economies.

Shirakawa has long argued that Japan's past experience dealing with an asset price bubble in the 1980s, and a severe economic downturn when it burst, signaled the danger of keeping easy monetary conditions for too long.

"When high growth continues, especially coupled with low inflation, such favorable economic performance tends to engender over confidence," he said in the speech.

The United States suffers from balance sheet adjustments similar to what Japan experienced after the collapse of its bubble, although it will emerge from the pain quicker than Japan due to a more flexible and vibrant economy and the speed at which the country is cleaning up bad loans, Shirakawa said.

Shirakawa, while stressing the BOJ's resolve to maintain its ultra-easy policy, said monetary policy steps need to be coupled with efforts to boost Japan's long-term growth potential - such as deregulation to boost the country's working population - for the country to beat deflation.

"We need both support from monetary policy and strengthened efforts toward increasing growth potential," he said.

"People often frame the discussion in terms of deflation. To me, deflation is a symptom of a more underlying problem, which is the falling growth potential." (Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Neil Stempleman)