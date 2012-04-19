* Japan economy headed for moderate recovery-Shirakawa
* BOJ to maintain powerful monetary easing
* Steps to boost Japan's growth potential also needed
(Adds quotes, details)
By Leika Kihara
WASHINGTON, April 19 The global economy still
needs aggressive monetary stimulus but major central banks must
reverse their ultra-loose policies at some point, Bank of Japan
Governor Masaaki Shirakawa said on Thursday, warning of the
drawbacks of keeping monetary policy too loose for too long.
On Japanese policy, Shirakawa reiterated the Bank of Japan
will continue to pursue powerful monetary easing until its 1
percent inflation target is in sight, signaling its readiness to
take further action to support the economy if needed.
Markets are keeping a close eye on the BOJ's policy meeting
next week with sources saying it will consider offering further
monetary stimulus to show its determination to pull Japan out of
deflation.
Shirakawa said Japan's economy was headed toward a moderate
recovery as overseas growth picks up on strength in emerging
economies, but warned the global economy still warranted support
from easy monetary policy.
"At this critical juncture, we need aggressive monetary
easing. That's without question," Shirakawa said after a speech
at an event hosted by the Japanese embassy in Washington.
"But we can't continue this easy policy forever. At some
point, we need to reverse monetary policy. What's needed is to
clearly explain what we're trying to achieve," he said.
Some emerging nations have complained that the easy monetary
policies pursued by advanced economies have flooded global
markets with cash, triggering an unwelcome rise in commodity
costs and aggravating inflation in their economies.
Shirakawa has long argued that Japan's past experience
dealing with an asset price bubble in the 1980s, and a severe
economic downturn when it burst, signaled the danger of keeping
easy monetary conditions for too long.
"When high growth continues, especially coupled with low
inflation, such favorable economic performance tends to engender
over confidence," he said in the speech.
The United States suffers from balance sheet adjustments
similar to what Japan experienced after the collapse of its
bubble, although it will emerge from the pain quicker than Japan
due to a more flexible and vibrant economy and the speed at
which the country is cleaning up bad loans, Shirakawa said.
Shirakawa, while stressing the BOJ's resolve to maintain its
ultra-easy policy, said monetary policy steps need to be coupled
with efforts to boost Japan's long-term growth potential - such
as deregulation to boost the country's working population - for
the country to beat deflation.
"We need both support from monetary policy and strengthened
efforts toward increasing growth potential," he said.
"People often frame the discussion in terms of deflation. To
me, deflation is a symptom of a more underlying problem, which
is the falling growth potential."
(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Neil Stempleman)