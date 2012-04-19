WASHINGTON, April 19 Central banks of advanced
economies need to maintain easy monetary policy at this critical
juncture for the global economy, but also need to end it at some
point, Bank of Japan Governor Masaaki Shirakawa said on
Thursday.
"The best way to exit monetary easing is to explain the
central bank's policy intention. This is a daunting task but we
have to make the best effort," he said after delivering a speech
at the Japanese embassy in Washington.
Shirakawa also repeated that the BOJ will maintain powerful
monetary easing by keeping interest rates virtually at zero and
purchasing assets to pursue its goal of 1 percent consumer
inflation goal.
But he added that efforts to boost Japan's growth potential,
such as steps to increase its working population and boost
productivity, were also need for the country to pull out of
deflation.
(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Neil Stempleman)