WASHINGTON, April 19 Central banks of advanced economies need to maintain easy monetary policy at this critical juncture for the global economy, but also need to end it at some point, Bank of Japan Governor Masaaki Shirakawa said on Thursday.

"The best way to exit monetary easing is to explain the central bank's policy intention. This is a daunting task but we have to make the best effort," he said after delivering a speech at the Japanese embassy in Washington.

Shirakawa also repeated that the BOJ will maintain powerful monetary easing by keeping interest rates virtually at zero and purchasing assets to pursue its goal of 1 percent consumer inflation goal.

But he added that efforts to boost Japan's growth potential, such as steps to increase its working population and boost productivity, were also need for the country to pull out of deflation. (Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Neil Stempleman)