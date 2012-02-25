MEXICO CITY Feb 25 Japan will consider
how it can contribute to an IMF war-chest to help European
countries facing a cash crunch once it sees what Europe does to
help itself, Finance Minister Jun Azumi said on Saturday.
Azumi said Japan wants to see an end to Europe's problems in
the early spring, as it would help the world economy show
further growth.
Speaking at a meeting of G20 finance chiefs, Azumi said he
would exchange views on Japan's possible contribution to the
International Monetary Fund in talks with U.S. Treasury
Secretary Timothy Geithner and IMF chief Christine Lagarde.
