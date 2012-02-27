MEXICO CITY Feb 26 The Group of 20's communique issued on Sunday reflected Japan's stance that it would start considering specific plans for contributing funds to the IMF to help tackle the euro-zone debt crisis after the region makes its own efforts, Japan's vice finance minister said.

Speaking after the weekend meeting of the G20, Takehiko Nakao, vicefinance minister for international affairs, said the group did not discuss any concrete figure for funds needed for strengthening lending capacity at the International Monetary Fund.

Europe showed its will to strengthen its own rescue funds but it is hard to predict whether that would happen due to domestic parliamentary situations in the region, he added.

The vice minister also said the G20 communique reflected Japan's concern about excess volatility in currencies hurting its economy and that Japan will keep close watch on currencies and act as appropriate, warning against speculation that could drive up the yen again. (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)