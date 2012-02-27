MEXICO CITY Feb 26 The Group of 20's
communique issued on Sunday reflected Japan's stance that it
would start considering specific plans for contributing funds to
the IMF to help tackle the euro-zone debt crisis after the
region makes its own efforts, Japan's vice finance minister
said.
Speaking after the weekend meeting of the G20, Takehiko
Nakao, vicefinance minister for international affairs, said the
group did not discuss any concrete figure for funds needed for
strengthening lending capacity at the International Monetary
Fund.
Europe showed its will to strengthen its own rescue funds
but it is hard to predict whether that would happen due to
domestic parliamentary situations in the region, he added.
The vice minister also said the G20 communique reflected
Japan's concern about excess volatility in currencies hurting
its economy and that Japan will keep close watch on currencies
and act as appropriate, warning against speculation that could
drive up the yen again.
(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)