TOKYO Oct 28 Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda will express concerns about the rising yen at next week's G20 summit in Cannes, France, as the yen's spike to record highs beyond 76 to the dollar threatens to derail the economy's recovery from the March earthquake, a government source said on Friday.

Japan is struggling to tame the yen's rise, driven by safe-haven fund flows into the Japanese currency amid worries about Europe's debt crisis and the U.S. economic slowdown.

But it was unclear whether Japan's plight could gain sympathy from other countries at the forthcoming G20 summit, which is likely to be dominated by sovereign debt problems in Europe.

To underscore efforts to rein in Japan's public debt, which is twice the size of its $5 trillion economy, Noda is expected to pledge at the G20 summit to double the 5 percent consumption tax by the middle of the decade, another government source said.

Japan is planning to incorporate its stance on the consumption tax hike into a G20 statement, the source added.

The government also plans to submit to parliament early next year a bill to prepare for the tax hike.

But the government is likely to struggle to gain consensus among lawmakers wary about increasing the tax burden on voters and worried that a poorly timed tax hike could hurt the fragile economy.

The sources did not discuss how Japan would respond to Europe's debt crisis at the G20 summit.

Euro zone leaders struck a last-minute deal on Thursday to contain the currency bloc's two-year-old debt crisis but are now under pressure to finalise the details of their plan to slash Greece's debt burden and strengthen their rescue fund.

Japanese Finance Minister Jun Azumi on Friday repeated verbal warnings that he would take firm steps in the foreign exchange market, after the Japanese currency hit successive record highs against the dollar for three days in a row.

The dollar was trading at 75.86 yen on Friday, having carved out yet another all-time low around 75.66 yen on Thursday, even after further monetary policy easing by the Bank of Japan. (Reporting by Shinji Kitamura and Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Edmund Klamann)