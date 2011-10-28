TOKYO Oct 28 Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihiko
Noda will express concerns about the rising yen at next week's
G20 summit in Cannes, France, as the yen's spike to record highs
beyond 76 to the dollar threatens to derail the economy's
recovery from the March earthquake, a government source said on
Friday.
Japan is struggling to tame the yen's rise, driven by
safe-haven fund flows into the Japanese currency amid worries
about Europe's debt crisis and the U.S. economic slowdown.
But it was unclear whether Japan's plight could gain
sympathy from other countries at the forthcoming G20 summit,
which is likely to be dominated by sovereign debt problems in
Europe.
To underscore efforts to rein in Japan's public debt, which
is twice the size of its $5 trillion economy, Noda is expected
to pledge at the G20 summit to double the 5 percent consumption
tax by the middle of the decade, another government source said.
Japan is planning to incorporate its stance on the
consumption tax hike into a G20 statement, the source added.
The government also plans to submit to parliament early next
year a bill to prepare for the tax hike.
But the government is likely to struggle to gain consensus
among lawmakers wary about increasing the tax burden on voters
and worried that a poorly timed tax hike could hurt the fragile
economy.
The sources did not discuss how Japan would respond to
Europe's debt crisis at the G20 summit.
Euro zone leaders struck a last-minute deal on Thursday to
contain the currency bloc's two-year-old debt crisis but are now
under pressure to finalise the details of their plan to slash
Greece's debt burden and strengthen their rescue fund.
Japanese Finance Minister Jun Azumi on Friday repeated
verbal warnings that he would take firm steps in the foreign
exchange market, after the Japanese currency hit successive
record highs against the dollar for three days in a row.
The dollar was trading at 75.86 yen on Friday, having
carved out yet another all-time low around 75.66 yen on
Thursday, even after further monetary policy easing by the Bank
of Japan.
