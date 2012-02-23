(Recast with govt source, background)
TOKYO Feb 23 The Japanese government has
not yet made a decision on contribution to the International
Monetary Fund (IMF), a senior government official said on
Thursday, denying media reports of a $50 billion grant to help
counter Europe's debt crisis.
The IMF is seeking to more than double its firepower by
raising an extra $600 billion to help countries deal with the
fallout from the debt crisis, but the plan faces resistance from
countries such as the United States and Canada.
Europe's debt crisis will dominate talks between Group of 20
policymakers this weekend as the rest of the world looks for
pledges that the euro zone will boost its crisis safety net.
But G20 finance ministers and central bankers are not
expected to decide specifics when they gather in Mexico City
ahead of talks between European leaders on their firewall plans
the following week.
"Japan has not decided anything about the amount of possible
contribution," the government source told Reuters, when asked
about the report from the Asahi Shimbun. "No country has ever
made any decision regarding the amount of contribution."
The $50 billion cited in the Asahi report matches the amount
expected to be refunded to Japan from a $581 billion crisis
lending fund -- the New Arrangements to Borrow (NAB) -- at the
IMF.
It was roughly half the $100 billion Japan contributed in
bilateral loans to the IMF to help it cope with the fallout of
the 2008 Lehman shock.
The refund would be made when full approval of previously
agreed increases in quotas -- the contributions that determine
IMF voting rights -- comes which would boost the IMF's lending
capacity to around $755 billion.
When the IMF quota is raised after national procedures of
ratification among the IMF's 187 members, the NAB lending fund
would be scaled back in accordance with the quota increase.
There's a discussion internationally that the rollback
portion of the NAB can be used as new bilateral lending to the
IMF after the quota, Japanese officials said.
But only around 70 of the IMF's 187 members have so far
approved the quota increase, they said.
