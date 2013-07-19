MOSCOW, July 19 China's relaxing of controls on
bank lending rates is a step in the right direction, Japanese
Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Friday.
The move gives commercial banks the freedom to compete for
borrowers, which the People's Bank of China said will help lower
financial costs for companies and marks a long-awaited step
along the road of market-oriented reform.
Group of 20 nations are pressing China to encourage domestic
demand-driven growth and allow greater exchange-rate flexibility
as part of wider efforts to rebalance the global economy
"(China) is taking a step in the right direction," Aso told
reporters after a working dinner of G20 finance ministers and
central bankers in Moscow.
Aso told his fellow policymakers that Tokyo was determined
to implement debt consolidation measures over time and that its
massive fiscal and monetary stimulus, aimed to galvanise growth
and end years of deflation, would have benefits for the entire
world economy.
"I told G20 that we will firmly implement growth strategy
and we are determined to steadily tackle fiscal consolidation
including our international pledge made at G20 of halving the
primary budget deficit by fiscal year 2015," Aso said.