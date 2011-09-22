By Leika Kihara
| WASHINGTON, Sept 22
WASHINGTON, Sept 22 Japan reiterated its
readiness on Thursday to intervene in the currency market to
stem excessive rises in the yen, with the finance minister
expressing displeasure over the currency's renewed gains
driven by euro zone debt problems and fears of a global
recession.
Bank of Japan Governor Masaaki Shirakawa also kept alive
market expectations of further monetary easing, saying that he
will scrutinise whether the global slowdown could heighten
risks for Japan's recovery prospects enough to warrant action.
The yen edged up near an all-time high hit in August,
attracting demand as a safe haven as world stocks hit 13-month
lows on weak data from China, a grim economic outlook from the
Federal Reserve and the escalating euro-zone debt crisis.
"The yen remains at high levels, being sought mainly on
external factors. That may serve as a drag on Japan's economy,"
Finance Minister Jun Azumi told reporters on Thursday upon his
arrival to attend a Group of 20 finance leaders' gathering.
"We've been saying all along that we will take decisive
action against speculative, excessive yen rises that deviate
from economic fundamentals."
Japan intervened unilaterally in the currency market and
eased monetary policy last month to stem sharp rises in the yen
that threatened to derail a fragile economic recovery.
It has held off from stepping into the currency market
since then. But its policymakers have persisted with verbal
warnings to the market against pushing the yen up too far,
worried of the harm a strong yen could have on the
export-reliant economy's recovery from the devastation of the
March earthquake.
The yen stood around 76.28 to the dollar on Thursday, not
far away from its historical high of 75.94 hit last month.
While G7 advanced economies have offered a cool response to
Japan's intervention last month, a senior IMF official said
each country reserves the right to step into the market if
moves in its currency were volatile. [ID:nL3E7KL3OV]
BOJ FACES HEAT
Finance ministers and central bankers gathering in
Washington for the G20 and IMF meetings will debate measures to
help prevent the European debt crisis from spreading, although
markets expect them to make little headway.
Japan, like other countries, is ready to help but feels
that Europe first needs to agree on how it plans to deal with
the problem and rescue troubled countries like Greece.
"What's first and foremost is for Europe to stabilise the
situation, including the crisis in Greece. If confidence in the
euro is restored, the yen's rises will ease," Azumi said.
Persistent yen rises and tumbling global stocks add
pressure on the Bank of Japan for further monetary easing,
although the central bank has argued that it pre-empted risks
to growth by boosting asset purchases in August.
Still, many analysts expect the central bank to ease policy
again next month, as its recent action has been largely
triggered by sharp rises in the yen accompanied by stock price
falls.
Shirakawa stuck to his view that Japan's economy was
recovering steadily with output and exports bouncing back to
levels before the March quake as companies restore supply
chains hit by the disaster.
But he said uncertainty over the global outlook could
affect Japan's economy by weakening demand for its exports.
"On risks for the outlook for Japan's economy, they are
affected by global economic developments. We have guided
monetary policy taking this into account. We will closely watch
how (global economic developments) will affect the outlook," he
said.
(Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)