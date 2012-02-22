TOKYO Feb 23 Japan is considering contributing $50 billion to the International Monetary Fund to help it combat the euro zone's sovereign debt crisis, the Asahi Shimbun reported on Friday.

The country is unlikely to announce the amount at a G20 meeting of finance ministers and central bankers in Mexico from Feb. 25-26, the newspaper said, as it wants to get some idea of contributions from other countries.

The IMF is looking to raise $500 billion to help deal with Europe's problems, the Asahi said, without citing sources. (Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Joseph Radford)