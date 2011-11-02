CANNES, France Nov 2 South Korean President Lee Myung-bak said on Wednesday the Group of 20 must act swiftly and boldly to contain the spiralling crisis in the euro zone.

Lee, speaking on the eve of a G20 heads of state summit in the French Riviera resort of Cannes, said cooperation was crucial and the world's 20 major economies needed to make collective efforts to stem a euro zone crisis that is having a negative spillover on the rest of the world.

