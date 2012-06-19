LOS CABOS, Mexico, June 19 The head of the International Monetary Fund welcomed on Tuesday moves by Europe at a world leaders' summit that she said would help the region's economy recover from its debt crisis.

"In Los Cabos, the seeds of a pan-European recovery plan were planted," IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde said at the end of a Group of 20 summit, citing commitments by European leaders "to take all measures necessary to safeguard the integrity and stability of the euro area."

She also noted Europe's intention to consider concrete steps toward a more integrated financial system. (Writing by William Schomberg)