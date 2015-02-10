ISTANBUL Feb 10 Chief of the International
Monetary Fund (IMF) Christine Lagarde said on Tuesday that the
risk of persistent low growth and high unemployment mean that
G20 policy commitments should be implemented quickly to raise
global growth by at least 2 percent.
In a statement released at the end of a meeting of G20
finance chiefs, Lagarde said she shared the G20's disappointment
with the continued delay in IMF quota reform and that any
interim option should constitute a meaningful step towards the
full implementation of those reforms, and not a substitute.
(Reporting by Nick Tattersall, writing by Dasha Afanasieva,
Editing by Humeyra Pamuk)