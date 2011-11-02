CANNES, France Nov 2 International Monetary Fund chief Christine Lagarde said on Wednesday she had seen a real determination of late among euro zone leaders to act together to bring the bloc's debt crisis to an end.

"Of late, I have never seen as much determination and decisiveness to act in a coordinated fashion," Lagarde said, as Group of 20 leaders and finance chiefs gathered for a Nov. 3-4 summit that is being rocked by Greece's call for a referendum on a new rescue package agreed last week.

"Of course there are hiccups on the road, sometimes major hiccups, but what matters is what has been agreed on Oct. 26 ... and the resilience and the determination of the European partners," Lagarde said.

