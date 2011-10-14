Proposals to double the size of the IMF as part of a broader international response to Europe's debt crisis ran into resistance from the United States and others, burying the idea for now and putting the onus firmly back on Europe.

Double click on codes in brackets to read stories.

MAIN STORIES > US rejects plan to strengthen IMF in eurozone crisis > IMF needs $350 bln extra capital -G20 source > IMF push hints at emerging market frustration in G20 > Canada: don't focus on IMF, make Europe solve crisis > No G20 progress seen on stronger Chinese yuan-source > Japan calls for big scheme to aid Europe banks at G20 > Merkel hits at euro critics, urges more regulation > G20 discuss transaction tax, little hope of progress EARLIER STORIES > U.S. wants faster European action on debt crisis > Europe eyes bigger Greek losses for banks > China urges US to stymie "protectionist" FX bill > Obama faces jobs bill roadblock in Congress > Speed needed to meet G20 derivatives deadline > Japan to consult with U.S. on euro bond buying > Brazil says to discuss more G20 support for IMF > G20 discussing liquidity supply measures - S.Korea > G20 must advance currency reform - WTO's Lamy

ANALYSIS/BACKGROUND > Politics drives Europe's schizophrenia > Moment of truth nears for euro zone > China's bank share buys may herald slow easing cycle > "Depression" back in mainstream lexicon > FACTBOX-What happened at the G20, IMF meetings > Marseille lays bare G7 differences, lack of policy GRAPHICS > Breakingviews calculator - Banks' capital shortfall in case of sovereign debt haircut r.reuters.com/jyw62s > European banks in graphics link.reuters.com/qux33s > Euro zone debt crisis in graphics r.reuters.com/hyb65p > Euro zone default dominoes r.reuters.com/zec83s > Interest rate expectations - 2011/13 link.reuters.com/pej23s > Asset performance since July 2011, r.reuters.com/jyp93s