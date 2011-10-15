The world's leading economies pressed Europe on Saturday to act boldly within eight days to resolve the euro zone's sovereign debt crisis which is weighing on the world economy.

Double click on codes in brackets to read stories.

MAIN STORIES > G20 tells euro zone to fix debt crisis within weeks > HIGHLIGHTS-Paris G20 finance chiefs closing remarks > TEXT-G20 finance chiefs' communique > G20 ministers back big bank capital surcharge > US rejects plan to strengthen IMF in eurozone crisis > IMF push hints at emerging market frustration in G20 > Canada: don't focus on IMF, make Europe solve crisis > No G20 progress seen on stronger Chinese yuan-source > Merkel hits at euro critics, urges more regulation > G20 discuss transaction tax, little hope of progress > Saudi not interested in distressed assets, gold-cbank EARLIER STORIES > U.S. wants faster European action on debt crisis > Europe eyes bigger Greek losses for banks > China urges US to stymie "protectionist" FX bill > Obama faces jobs bill roadblock in Congress > Speed needed to meet G20 derivatives deadline > Japan to consult with U.S. on euro bond buying > Brazil says to discuss more G20 support for IMF > G20 discussing liquidity supply measures - S.Korea > G20 must advance currency reform - WTO's Lamy

ANALYSIS/BACKGROUND > Politics drives Europe's schizophrenia > Moment of truth nears for euro zone > China's bank share buys may herald slow easing cycle > "Depression" back in mainstream lexicon > FACTBOX-What happened at the G20, IMF meetings > Marseille lays bare G7 differences, lack of policy GRAPHICS > Breakingviews calculator - Banks' capital shortfall in case of sovereign debt haircut r.reuters.com/jyw62s > European banks in graphics link.reuters.com/qux33s > Euro zone debt crisis in graphics r.reuters.com/hyb65p > Euro zone default dominoes r.reuters.com/zec83s > Interest rate expectations - 2011/13 link.reuters.com/pej23s > Asset performance since July 2011, r.reuters.com/jyp93s