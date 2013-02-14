UPDATE 6-Medical providers oppose Trump-backed health plan, Democrats take aim
* Doctors, hospital groups oppose the proposals (Adds session going late into night, White House official, paragraphs 2, 13, 15)
G20 finance ministers and central bank governors meet in Moscow for the first time under this year's Russian presidency on Feb. 15/16 with grumbling about competitive currency policies threatening to dominate. Following are the main stories on the gathering and this year's G20 agenda. MAIN STORIES > G20 FX text may differ from G7 but same intent > BOJ defends policy pre-G20, economy contracts > G7 fires warning shot over FX,markets confused > Back to the future as G20 comes to Russia > G20 to skirt potholes, follow growth signposts > G20 focus on debts, not Japan-bashing - Russia > Russia's G20 coordinator seeks to calm fx row > Russia's G20 to focus on jobs, investment ANALYSES > Low growth saps globalisation support pre-G20 > Russia struggles with investor mistrust > Euro overshoot will rekindle tensions > Japan needs a weak yen for foreseeable future GRAPHICS > USDJPY and relative balance sheets> EURUSD and relative balance sheets> JPY futures positioning> EUR futures positioning
SAN FRANCISCO, March 8 WikiLeaks documents showing the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency considered a "mission" against connected car technology underscores auto industry concern that the science behind the next generation of vehicles could be turned against them.
SAN FRANCISCO, March 8 Uber Technologies Inc is working to mend its relationship with regulators as pressure mounts for the company to improve its business practices and temper Chief Executive Travis Kalanick's aggressive leadership style.