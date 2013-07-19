BRIEF-Eagle Pharmaceuticals' Pemetrexed NDA accepted for filing by the FDA
The Group of 20 nations, wary of renewed market volatility, pledged on Friday to shift policy carefully and communicate clearly as they seek to chart a course to recovery. MAIN STORIES > G20 wary of scaring markets,promises careful policy shift > TEXT-Final draft of G20 finance ministers communique > G20 backs fundamental reform of corporate taxation > BRICS joint action at G20 summit wishful thinking EARLIER STORIES > PREVIEW-G20 to seek reassurance from Fed and China > INTERVIEW-Germany says multinationals must pay fair taxes > INTERVIEW-G20 faces more market volatility -Russia > Markets hoping for clear G20 steer as dollar fears bite > G20 will tackle "too big to fail" insurers- Germany > Europe to call for US, Japan debt action at G20 > Lagarde says c.bank policies must be phased out carefully > Canada shows understanding of Fed tapering plans > S.Korea says U.S. must consider global effects of QE exit > G20 needs clear, predictable policies - Russia > Japan may press China on slowdown, shadow banking at G20 > Brazil's Mantega to miss G20 to focus on budget freeze > Governments to target tech giants' tax avoidance - draft ANALYSIS/RELATED STORIES > Fear of Fed and China slowdown take a toll > India makes risky bet with rupee defence > Turkish c.bank paves way for rate hike after lira slide > Indonesia c.bank surprises again with big rate hike > Brazil delivers another steep interest rate hike > ANALYSIS-Hot money exodus sends currency war into reverse GRAPHICS > Asset moves since Fed's QE hint> Reaction to forward guidance> US Federal Reserve balance sheet> Major central bank assets> Central banks balance sheets as % of GDP
TEL AVIV, Feb 28 Israel-based Teva Pharmaceutical Industries said on Tuesday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted "priority review" for its SD-809 drug to treat tardive dyskinesia with a target date for approval by Aug. 30.