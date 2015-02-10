(Adds comments on Greek finance minister's remarks, G20
determination)
By Randall Palmer
ISTANBUL Feb 10 Regulatory and financial
reforms have helped diminish the risk Greece may pose to the
euro zone, Canada's finance minister said on Tuesday, amidst
growing concern about Athens' determination to ease austerity
measures.
Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a meeting of
finance ministers and central bankers of the Group of 20 (G20)
leading economies, Joe Oliver also said the mood at the talks
was "determined", but not optimistic.
"There's a great deal at stake for the global economy," he
said.
"The United States is doing well, the UK, Canada, Australia,
but generally global growth is disappointing, and there are some
regions that are really not doing very well at all, and there
are systemic risks in some countries."
A major focus during the G20 meeting has been Greece, with
Athens seeking a new debt arrangement and demanding a reversal
of austerity, but Oliver said euro zone reforms had diminished
the risks that were confronted previously.
Asked to react to the Greek finance minister's description
of the euro zone as a house of cards that would collapse if
Greece left, Oliver said: "I would just say, he seems to be
talking to his base."
Oliver added later: "We certainly hope that Greece will stay
in the currency union, but that remains to be seen."
