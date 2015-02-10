ISTANBUL Feb 10 The United States warned of the
risks of countries manipulating their currencies during a
meeting of G20 finance chiefs in Istanbul, a non-U.S. official
who was present at the talks said on Tuesday.
"The Americans very precisely warned everybody that this is
a risk ... that there are signs that there is currency
manipulation going on," the official told reporters.
"It was said not as an abstract possibility but as a real
element of current reality."
A bipartisan group of U.S. lawmakers is expected to unveil
legislation on Tuesday aimed at stopping trading partners from
manipulating their exchange rates to gain a competitive edge.
The legislation, which is similar to bills introduced in
previous years, would treat currency undervaluation in a similar
way to subsidies provided by foreign governments and allow U.S.
companies to seek compensatory duties on imported goods.
(Reporting by Dasha Afanasieva; Writing by Nick Tattersall;
Editing by Randall Palmer)