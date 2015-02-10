(Recasts with U.S. official)
ISTANBUL Feb 10 The United States strongly
underlined the need to stick to commitments on exchange rate
policy during a G20 meeting in Istanbul, urging countries not to
use currencies to boost their exports, a U.S. Treasury official
said on Tuesday.
"(Treasury) Secretary (Jack) Lew strongly emphasised ...
that we are highly focused on ensuring that U.S. workers and
firms play on a level playing field and no country should use
their exchange rate to increase exports," the official said.
A bipartisan group of U.S. lawmakers is expected to unveil
legislation on Tuesday aimed at stopping trading partners from
manipulating their exchange rates to gain a competitive edge.
The legislation, which is similar to bills introduced in
previous years, would treat currency undervaluation as similar
to subsidies provided by foreign governments and allow U.S.
companies to seek compensatory duties on imported goods.
A non-U.S. official present at the talks in Istanbul said
earlier that U.S. officials had warned of the risks of countries
manipulating their currencies and said that there was evidence
that such activity was already going on.
(Reporting by Dasha Afanasieva; Writing by Nick Tattersall;
Editing by David Dolan)