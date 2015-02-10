ISTANBUL Feb 10 The Group of 20 (G20) leading
economies will pledge to act decisively on monetary and fiscal
policy if needed to combat the risk of persistent stagnation,
according to a draft communique obtained by Reuters on Tuesday.
The communique, intended for adoption by G20 ministers later
on Tuesday at a meeting in Istanbul, pointed to the risk of
prolonged low inflation, sluggish growth and demand weakness in
some advanced economies.
"Accordingly, we will continuously review our monetary and
fiscal policy settings and act decisively, if needed," the draft
document said.
The draft welcomed the favourable outlook in some key
economies but gave a gloomy assessment of the global economy as
a whole, saying growth was uneven and trade growth slow.
"In some countries, potential growth has declined, demand
continues to be weak, the outlook for jobs is still bleak, and
income inequality is rising," it said.
It noted slow growth in the euro area and Japan and said
some emerging market economies were slowing down, while some
low-income developing countries were seeing continued strong
growth but with some recent moderation.
The draft communique welcomed the European Central Bank's
(ECB) quantitative easing - despite German concern about the
policy - and said the move would further support recovery in the
euro area.
In a nod to expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will
raise interest rates, the draft said some advanced economies
with stronger growth prospects were moving closer to "policy
normalisation".
But it cautioned: "In an environment of divergent monetary
policy settings and rising financial market volatility, policy
settings should be carefully calibrated and clearly communicated
to minimize negative spillovers."
It said the sharp decline in oil prices would provide some
boost to global growth but noted that the outlook for prices
remained uncertain and said the G20 would monitor commodity
markets closely.
G20 members will keep fiscal policy flexible to reflect
near-term economic realities, a nod to fiscal doves, while also
pledging to put debt as a share of output on a sustainable path,
a nod to hawks, the draft said.
It made passing reference to the need for flexible exchange
rates, pledging to "stick to our previous exchange rate
commitments". The draft also said G20 members were disappointed
with the continued delay in IMF quota reform and urged U.S.
action to enable it to move ahead.