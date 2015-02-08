ISTANBUL Feb 8 Finance ministers and central
bankers face a tough task coordinating action to spur global
growth at G20 meetings this week, with major economies running
at different speeds and monetary policies diverging.
Concern over the ability of the United States to sustain the
global economy as most other parts of the world slow will be
high on the agenda as the Group of 20 leading economies hold
talks in Istanbul on Monday and Tuesday.
With Greece's woes casting a shadow over Europe again, cheap
oil playing havoc with inflation and growth forecasts, and the
strengthening dollar posing a threat to emerging market
economies, the meetings come at a critical time.
"There is a lot at stake," IMF Managing Director Christine
Lagarde said in a blog post published on Friday.
"Without action, we could see the global economic
supertanker continuing to be stuck in the shallow waters of
sub-par growth and meagre job creation."
Turkey's Deputy Prime Minister Ali Babacan, who is in charge
of the economy, has said tackling sluggish global growth and
giving low income nations more voice will be priorities for
Turkey's G20 presidency.
The former will be easier said than done.
U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew said last week the United
States could not be "the sole engine of growth" and a senior
U.S. official said Washington's message going into the meetings
would again be that Europe is not doing enough.
Canadian Finance Minister Joe Oliver said "kick-starting
global growth will be front and centre" at the G20 meetings.
"The euro area is confronting flat growth and deflation.
Beyond Europe, the growth rates of key emerging economies --
China and India -- are losing steam," Oliver said last week.
"Geopolitical crises -- in Ukraine, Iraq, and Syria -- pose
serious risks, complicating the recovery ... And though America
is carrying the world economy at the moment, that is simply not
sustainable."
Germany, Europe's largest economy, is likely to argue that
rising domestic demand and plans to increase public spending
show it is doing what it can, according to European sources
familiar with the G20 agenda.
DELICATE BALANCE
Babacan has said that pushing G20 member nations to meet
reform commitments made at previous meetings would be key, a
strategy he dubbed: "Keep your word, or explain".
Coming good on commitments made at the G20 summit in
Brisbane last November could add more than $2 trillion to the
global economy and create millions of new jobs over the next
four years, Lagarde said.
The G20 came into its own during the 2007-09 financial
crisis when it put together a global stimulus package, but the
challenge now is far more delicate, with diverging monetary
policies one of the causes of the global turbulence.
The U.S. Federal Reserve looks set to raise interest rates
this year, a stark contrast to impromptu cuts from India to
Australia, Canada to Denmark, as well as China's cut in bank
reserve requirements and the abrupt end to the Swiss franc cap.
A senior Canadian finance official said the G20 communique
would probably emphasise the importance of central bank actions
in sustaining demand growth and said the Fed and Bank of England
had voiced support for other central banks doing what they
needed to support growth.
Turkey's own monetary policy may also be in the spotlight.
Its central bank is under government pressure to cut interest
rates ahead of a June election despite stubborn inflation.
"Interest rates are what shape inflation. If you keep the
rates high, the inflation will be high too but if you cut it,
inflation will also fall. There are still people who don't
understand this," Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said last
week, sending the lira to a record low.
A source close to French Finance Minister Michel Sapin said
Greece would be discussed, but noted the situation was very
different to a few years ago, with protection mechanisms in
place and European markets less sensitive to its woes.
France has also asked to discuss the fight against terrorist
financing, an important topic for Turkey given the fight with
Islamic State militants taking place just over its southern
borders in Syria and Iraq.
(Additional reporting by Jason Lange in Washington, Randall
Palmer and David Ljunggren in Ottawa, Jean-Baptiste Vey in
Paris, Gernot Heller in Berlin; Writing by Nick Tattersall;
