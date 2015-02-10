ISTANBUL Feb 10 Finance officials from the
Group of 20 leading economies sketched an uncertain outlook for
global growth on Tuesday and vowed to use monetary and fiscal
policy if needed to stem any risk of stagnation.
The United States urged nations at the G20 meeting not to
resort to currency devaluations to boost exports, an indication
Washington is starting to feel wary of its allies manipulating
their exchange rates to support growth.
U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew signalled that Germany and
others in Europe should engage in deficit spending, saying it
would not be a "good ride" for the global economy if only the
United States was strong.
"In Europe, there's a need for more fiscal policy. There's a
demand shortfall. Different countries have different amount of
fiscal space. With the fiscal space, they need to use it to grow
demand," he told reporters on the sidelines of the meeting.
"I've used the metaphor of a car that has one tyre fully
inflated, and the other three not so much. It's not going to be
a good ride for the global economy if the one strong wheel is
the United States."
The meeting of finance ministers and central bankers in
Istanbul comes at a difficult time, with major economies running
at different speeds, monetary policies diverging and Greece
casting a new shadow over Europe.
Germany, which boasts a record current account surplus, has
been unbending in the face of G20 calls to spend more and boost
demand. The final G20 communique also pledged to put debt as a
share of output on a sustainable path.
German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble nonetheless gave
a more upbeat view of the European outlook, saying forecasts for
global growth were improving, and not just because of a
strengthening in activity in the United States.
"In parallel we have a certain strengthening of the growth
forecasts also in Europe," he said. "In summary, we are on a
course which is not bad."
The communique noted slow growth in the euro area and Japan
and said some emerging market economies were slowing down. It
said the European Central Bank's quantitative easing, which has
raised German concern, would further support recovery in the
euro area.
A sharp decline in oil prices would also give some boost to
global growth, it said.
The G20 officials appeared to reject a Turkish proposal to
set countries specific investment targets to spur demand.
CURRENCY SKIRMISH?
In his meetings in Istanbul, Lew underlined the need to
stick to existing commitments on exchange rate policy, a
Treasury official said, pledges which include refraining from
competitive exchange rate devaluations.
"Secretary Lew strongly emphasised ... that we are highly
focused on ensuring that U.S. workers and firms play on a level
playing field and no country should use their exchange rate to
increase exports," the official said.
The U.S. Federal Reserve looks set to raise interest rates
this year, a stark contrast to huge money printing programmes by
the European Central Bank and Bank of Japan.
A by-product of that is the dollar being driven higher.
There has generally been an acceptance in Washington that a
weaker euro and yen is an inevitable consequence of actions to
revive moribund economies, something the United States has
consistently called for.
ECB Governing Council member Christian Noyer said he saw no
sign of a currency war building and that the meeting had shown a
common understanding of the need for monetary policy easing.
In the past there were suspicions of competitive
devaluations but those suspicions were gone, Noyer, who is also
governor of the Bank of France, told reporters.
"There is clear agreement by all of the G20 countries that
monetary policies are taken for domestic reasons to try to meet
price targets that are set for the central bank," he said.
There was no criticism of Japan's policy of aggressive
monetary easing at the meeting, Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko
Kuroda told reporters.
GREEK SHADOW
The communique also called for coordinated action to
clampdown on financing of terror groups, calling for "guidelines
to enhance transparency of payment systems, in order to mitigate
the risk of being abused for financing for terrorism and money
laundering purposes".
The final communique made no specific mention of Greece, but
its efforts to strike a new debt agreement with the euro zone
dominated the agenda in bilateral meetings and other groupings
on the sidelines, officials said.
In an interview with Reuters, the chief of Germany's
Bundesbank Jens Weidmann pressed Greece to make a credible
effort to get back on its feet with tighter public finances and
economic reforms, showing no willingness to bend in a standoff
with Athens.
Canada's Finance Minister Joe Oliver said regulatory and
financial reforms had helped diminish the risk Greece may pose
to the euro zone, with Athens seeking a new debt arrangement and
demanding a reversal of austerity.
(Additional reporting by Gernot Heller, Humeyra Pamuk and Dasha
Afanasieva; Writing by Nick Tattersall, editing by Mike Peacock)