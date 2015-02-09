(Repeats to additional subscribers)

ISTANBUL Feb 9 Canadian Finance Minister Joe Oliver called on Monday for compromise over Greece's debt, telling Reuters that while Athens must not make a wholesale repudiation of its debt, its creditors also needed to work with it to arrive at a compromise solution.

"There has to be compromise. It's clear that Greece has got to be prepared to make some changes, and I think a wholesale repudiation of their debt is not on the cards. But other countries, creditors will have to work with Greece to arrive at a compromise solution," Oliver said as he prepared for a meeting of the Group of 20 leading industrialized countries.

(Reporting by Randall Palmer; Editing by Nick Tattersall)