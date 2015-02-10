(fixes dateline)

ISTANBUL Feb 10 The oil price shock has been front and center at meetings of the Group of 20 (G20) leading economies, Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz said on Tuesday, but nothing he has heard at the talks so far has changed his economic outlook.

Speaking in an interview with Reuters and another news outlet, Poloz also rejected the notion that he has been purposefully talking down the Canadian dollar, saying the currency has moved on what the economy has done.

And he said the Bank of Canada was not in the situation which would require it to reinstate forward guidance on interest rates.

(Reporting by Randall Palmer; Editing by Nick Tattersall)