(Adds details, comment from official)
ISTANBUL Feb 10 Japan's use of aggressive
monetary stimulus to kick-start its economy is different from a
policy of intervention aimed at driving down its currency, a
senior U.S. Treasury official said on Tuesday.
The official, who was speaking to reporters on the sidelines
of the G20 meeting of central bank governors and finance
ministers in Istanbul, also said there appears to have been
progress in recent days on a package for Ukraine.
The issue of 'competitive devaluation' has been a divisive
one in recent weeks, reflecting concern that Japan and Europe's
use of quantitative easing (QE), or aggressive stimulus, was
aimed at making exports cheaper.
While the United States has already called on members of the
Group of 20 leading economies to stick to commitments on
exchange rate policy, the official said Japan was not attempting
to manipulate the yen currency.
"There's a difference between a country like Japan putting
QE kinds of policies in place than if they were intervening in
building up reserves to drive down the value of their
currencies," the official said, speaking on condition of
anonymity.
"They are not the same policies."
Tokyo has embarked on rounds of massive stimulus to revive
an economy hamstrung by years of deflation. However, the U.S.
official also said that Japan should not be too reliant on such
measures, and should also focus on structural reform.
There appears to have been some recent progress on an
international package to support Ukraine, the official said,
without giving further details.
(Reporting by David Dolan; Editing by Nick Tattersall)