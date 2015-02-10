(Adds quotes)
ISTANBUL Feb 10 U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack
Lew said on Tuesday it was critically important that an
international package for Ukraine comes together quickly and
said progress was being made.
"It feels like it is coming together. The challenge is to
make sure that Ukraine continues on the reform path that it has
committed to and that it has the support from the international
community that it needs," Lew told reporters.
"I believe that will be coming together."
An IMF team is in Kiev for talks with Ukrainian authorities
about boosting financial support and said in January it would
support a bigger, longer-term funding plan than its current $17
billion programme, but did not give exact figures.
German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said no
agreements had been reached on financial aid for Ukraine during
a meeting of G20 officials in Istanbul but that negotiations
about a programme were on the right path.
Speaking at the Istanbul meeting, Lew also said it would not
be a "good ride" for the global economy if only the United
States was strong.
"It's fundamentally necessary for all of the different parts
of the global economy to have greater strength," he said.
"In Europe, there's a need for more fiscal policy. There's a
demand shortfall. Different countries have different amount of
fiscal space. With the fiscal space, they need to use it to grow
demand."
Asked about Greece's debt crisis, Lew said it was important
for both side to reach compromise:
"There should be a conversation about a pragmatic approach
in which the parties can agree on terms that are mutually
agreeable. There certainly seems to be the basis for that."
(Reporting by David Dolan. Writing by Nick Tattersall, editing
by Mike Peacock)