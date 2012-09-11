MEXICO CITY, Sept 11 Group of 20 officials will consider whether there is a need for action to combat high global food prices at their upcoming meeting this month, a senior Mexican finance ministry official said on Tuesday.

Rising global food prices have sparked concern about a repeat of the food crisis in 2008 and officials from the G20, which is chaired by Mexico this year, have already held a teleconference to discuss the problem.

"There will be a discussion of whether there needs to be additional action but this discussion has not taken place yet," Mexican Finance Ministry Chief Economist Miguel Messmacher said of the Sept. 23-24 meeting of finance ministry and central bank deputies in Mexico City.