MEXICO CITY Feb 23 Group of 20 policymakers will hopefully give a commitment to increasing resources for the International Monetary Fund at this week's meeting, Mexican Deputy Finance Minister Gerardo Rodriguez said on Thursday.

Asked if the final communique would include a reference to more IMF resources, he said: "We hope to be able to give signals of commitment to strengthen the support mechanisms and on Sunday, when the communique is released, we hope it will be like that."

Mexico, which will host meetings of G20 finance ministers and central bankers on Feb. 25-26, has been pushing for the questions of more IMF funding and further steps by Europe to resolve the crisis to be pursued simultaneously.

But countries like the United States and Canada have said there can be no talk of more IMF resources without a stronger European firewall, which is to be discussed among EU leaders next week. (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle; Writing by Krista Hughes)