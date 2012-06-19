LOS CABOS, Mexico, June 19 President Barack Obama will raise U.S. concerns about China's currency in talks with Chinese President Hu Jintao on Tuesday on the sidelines of a G20 summit in Mexico, a senior U.S. official said.

The official spoke shortly before the two leaders were due to meet. Washington has frequently pressed Beijing to let its yuan currency appreciate faster. U.S. critics say its artifically low valuation hurts American exporters. (Reporting By Matt Spetalnick)