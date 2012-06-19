BRIEF-Blackstone, Carlyle consider $2 bln sale of Service King - Bloomberg
* Blackstone, Carlyle consider $2 billion sale of service king - Bloomberg citing sources Source text : http://bloom.bg/2lIXVrx Further company coverage:
LOS CABOS, Mexico, June 19 President Barack Obama will raise U.S. concerns about China's currency in talks with Chinese President Hu Jintao on Tuesday on the sidelines of a G20 summit in Mexico, a senior U.S. official said.
The official spoke shortly before the two leaders were due to meet. Washington has frequently pressed Beijing to let its yuan currency appreciate faster. U.S. critics say its artifically low valuation hurts American exporters. (Reporting By Matt Spetalnick)
TOKYO, Feb 14 Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Tuesday it will take some time for Tokyo and Washington to set up a framework for bilateral economic dialogue.
SYDNEY, Feb 14 Asian shares inched to 19-month highs on Tuesday as the potential for economic stimulus in the United States lifted the dollar, bond yields and Wall Street stocks.