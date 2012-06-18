(Updates with quotes)
LOS CABOS, Mexico, June 18 U.S. President Barack
Obama said on Monday the outcome of Greece's election showed a
"positive prospect" for the formation of a Greek government that
could work well with international partners who are helping it
address its debt crisis.
Obama, speaking during a meeting with Mexican President
Felipe Calderon at a gathering of the Group of 20, said leaders
must work to stabilize the world financial system and avoid
protectionism.
"The election in Greece yesterday indicates a positive
prospect for not only them forming a government, but also them
working constructively with their international partners in
order that they can continue on the path of reform and do so in
a way that also offers the prospects for the Greek people to
succeed and prosper," Obama said.
"We are going to be working under your leadership," and with
European partners, Obama said to Calderon, "to make sure that
the economy grows, the situation stabilizes, confidence returns
to the markets."
Calderon said Obama had told him Mexico was invited to join
negotiations on the TPP, a proposed free trade pact now being
negotiated between the United States, Australia, New Zealand,
Peru, Chile, Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam and Singapore.
"The United States and other countries who make up the TPP
have welcomed Mexico...to join this initiative," he said through
a translator. "This is a great piece of news for Mexicans."
Calderon said he expected his country to join the
negotiations in the next month.
Mexico, Canada, and Japan asked more than seven months ago
to join talks on the TPP.
U.S. concerns about Japan's barriers to auto imports and
Canada's agricultural supply management program have kept
Washington from supporting those two countries' bids.
(Reporting by Matt Spetalnick, writing by Jeff Mason; Editing
by Chizu Nomiyama)