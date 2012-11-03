Wells Fargo fires 4 executives amid probe into sales practices
Feb 21 Wells Fargo & Co said on Tuesday it fired four executives in its community banking business as part of an independent investigation into its sales practices.
MEXICO CITY Nov 3 The Group of 20 leading world economies should appeal to the United States to address the so-called fiscal cliff, the head of the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development said on Saturday.
Unless the fractious U.S. Congress can strike a deal, about $600 billion in U.S. spending cuts and higher taxes are due to kick in on Jan. 1, threatening to push the U.S. economy back into recession and hurt world growth.
Speaking ahead of the G-20 meeting in Mexico City, Jose Angel Gurria also said Europe should welcome any Spanish bailout request.
Feb 21 Wells Fargo & Co said on Tuesday it fired four executives in its community banking business as part of an independent investigation into its sales practices.
HEILBRONN, Germany, Feb 21 A German labour court on Tuesday barred the public disclosure of documents relating to Volkswagen's emissions scandal during a hearing for wrongful dismissal brought by a former employee at VW subsidiary Audi.
Feb 21 An investment company is making plans to launch what could be the first exchange-traded fund to profit on marijuana.