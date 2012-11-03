MEXICO CITY Nov 3 The Group of 20 leading world economies should appeal to the United States to address the so-called fiscal cliff, the head of the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development said on Saturday.

Unless the fractious U.S. Congress can strike a deal, about $600 billion in U.S. spending cuts and higher taxes are due to kick in on Jan. 1, threatening to push the U.S. economy back into recession and hurt world growth. 

Speaking ahead of the G-20 meeting in Mexico City, Jose Angel Gurria also said Europe should welcome any Spanish bailout request.