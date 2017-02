MEXICO CITY Feb 24 Higher oil prices are a new risk to the world economy and the situation in Iran should be closely monitored, IMF First Deputy Managing Director David Lipton told G20 officials on Friday.

"A new risk on the horizon,or maybe not on the horizon, maybe right in front of us, is high oil prices," Lipton said in a presentation at the G20 gathering in Mexico City. "The situation in Iran is a risk that we have to be thinking about." (Reporting By Alonso Soto)