MEXICO CITY Feb 26 A senior G20 official
said on Sunday there had been considerable discussion on the
sidelines of the Mexico G20 meeting about the potential impact
that sanctions against Iran may have on the global economic
recovery.
The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the
discussions had been constructive and focused on consumers' and
producers' plans for ensuring that higher oil prices did not
derail the fragile global recovery.
The official said there had been no talks among the Group of
20 finance ministers about releasing some reserves of oil that
their nations hold in a bid to tamp down oil price speculation.
The official also said that most of the two-day talks
focused on curbing Europe's debt crisis and said there was broad
agreement about the need for Europe to bolster its financial
firewall against potential contagion. The calls came from both
inside and outside Europe, and were not emanating from any
single country, the official emphasized.
